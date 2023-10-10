New Christmas Movies from Candlelight Media Group

ADVERTISEMENT

Candlelight Media Group has produced three new original Christmas movies for Great American Family for the upcoming holiday season.

This includes Destiny 2: Christmas Once More, a sequel to Destined at Christmas. The sequel brings back the original cast, including Shae Robins and Casey Elliott, and focuses on the next chapter in Kim and Theo’s romance as they both want to get engaged.

“Their relationship and the wonderful dynamic the characters have with each other and their families will connect with the audience,” said writer and director Brittany Wiscombe. “It feels real because there’s a lovely chemistry and familiarity between them.”

Also coming in the next few months is Santa, Maybe, starring Aubrey Reynolds and Sam Whitten. It follows as a theater manager in charge of a seasonal ballet is forced to work with a former high school jokester. Though they have both changed since their high school years, forgiving and seeing each other for who they are now is a challenge.

“It’s against this vibrant backdrop of theater that the romance comes to life in a heartfelt way,” said director Brian Brough.

Candlelight Media Group also produced A Model Christmas, another film from Brough. It centers on an up-and-coming model who must balance the demands of her career with the longing she feels for family. She inadvertently finds the family dynamic she was looking for when her hired driver detours to his parents’ home to avoid a winter storm. Ash Tsai and Joey Heyworth star.

“We’re eager to see the response from these films and of course look forward to the 2024 season, which we’re preparing for now,” Brough said.

“As Christmas 2023 begins, we are excited to once again partner with Candlelight Media Group, which is fully committed to our vision of sharing high-quality stories that celebrate faith, family and hometown values at Christmastime and throughout the year,” said Bill Abbott, president and CEO of Great American Media. “In just two short years, Great American Christmas has become a beloved tradition for viewers, and Candlelight has been a big part of this success.”

“We are excited to see our films premiere exclusively on Great American Family,” added Elisa Brough, Candlelight Media Group’s executive VP of worldwide distribution. “Each one brings in the Christmas spirit, and we hope it will enhance the season’s celebrations with viewers.”