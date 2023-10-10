Audiovisual from Spain to Host Events at MIPCOM

ADVERTISEMENT

Audiovisual from Spain is set to host daily events at MIPCOM to enhance international networking and sales.

Agenda items include a bilateral co-production pitching session with Canada, an exclusive breakfast for international buyers and a networking luncheon unveiling the latest Spanish content releases. Audiovisual from Spain will also have a double exhibition space at the market to spotlight nearly 40 pavilion companies.

Audiovisual from Spain’s delegation will be made up of the following companies: Ánima Kitchent, Arait Multimedia, Ártico Distribution, Atlantis Animation, Atomis Media, Atresmedia Televisión, Boomerang TV, Divisa Red, DRV Studio, Feelsales, Film Factory Entertainment and Filmax, alongside Hampa Studio, Inside Content, Inversiones con Humor, La Nueva TV, Lingokids, Mediacrest, Mediterráneo Mediaset España Group, Mondo TV Studios, Morgana Studios, Neos Media Consulting and Onza Distribution.

More companies in the delegation include Plano a Plano, Puro Studio, Scenic Rights, Telson, Urban Films, Vértice 360, We Love Animation, Wild Stories Distribution and Zona Mixta. The public entities Instituto Canario de Desarrollo Cultural, Axencia Galega das Industrias Culturais (AGADIC) and the Film Commissions of the islands of Ibiza and Tenerife are also included.

The Spain & Canada: Focus on Co-Production is set to take place on October 16, while the Spain Brand New Content—Breakfast is set for October 17. The Audiovisual from Spain Networking Lunch is scheduled for October 18.

Some of the events from the Spanish agenda at MIPCOM include a screening of the first episode of Zorro, produced by Secuoya Studios for Prime Video & Amazon Studios, on Sunday afternoon in the presence of the main cast. Additionally, Movistar Plus+ International will screen the first episode of its new series La Mesías.

Several Spanish titles have received nominations in both the Diversify TV Awards and Content Innovation Awards, whose awards ceremonies will be held during the market.

Sara Fernández-Velasco, CEO of iZen, will share her view on the close ties that the European and American continents share; Plano a Plano, through its director of business development, Álvaro Benítez, will be one of the companies participating in a panel dedicated to the challenges faced by independent production companies.

In addition, Laura Fernández Espeso, CEO of The Mediapro Studio, will give one of the keynotes of the Media Mastermind program, dedicated to the most influential voices in the industry.

The presence of Audiovisual from Spain at this event is coordinated by ICEX, with the support of the Spain Audiovisual Hub of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, in the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan financed by the Next Generation Funds of the European Commission.