Dori Media Group Brings New Series to MIPCOM

Dori Media Group is coming to MIPCOM with a slew of productions.

The company is offering up the drama Amia, filmed in Uruguay and inspired by the terror attacks of 1992 on the Israeli embassy and of 1994 against the Argentinean Jewish community.

Indal, an action-packed series that follows the kidnapping of a police officer by a group of Ethiopian-Israeli youth, is also for sale.

Dori Media’s slate includes the romantic comedy Lalola, which is currently in production in Mexico for ViX, as well as Hammam, a modern journey inspired by the biblical kingdom story of Saul and David and set in an abandoned military base.

Other series Dori Media will be showcasing at MIPCOM include the drama 15 a la Hora (a brand-new remake of the series Minimum Wage), produced by Paramount, as well as the erotic psychological thriller, Losing Alice.

The studio is bringing the international format Power Couple and the shiny-floor game show The Best of All for the non-scripted side. More titles include Shtisel and Nehama.

“We are coming to MIPCOM with one of our biggest slates of original programming in Dori Media’s history, with a diverse collection of high-quality series that are being produced across the globe in multiple languages,” said Dori Media’s CEO and president, Nadav Palti. “Our two new action-drama series Amia and Indal are already creating a lot of buzz, as is our remake of the hit Spanish comedy Lalola.”