MIPCOM Spotlight: Hallmark Media

ADVERTISEMENT

Grey’s Anatomy alum Chyler Leigh and Maid’s Andie MacDowell star as the mother-daughter duo Kat and Del in The Way Home, a featured title from Hallmark Media.

Alongside Sadie Laflamme-Snow, the women play three generations of a family who were previously estranged after tragic events occurred.

Aloha Hotel follows a conservationist who, while traveling to Hawaii for her best friend’s wedding, finds herself caught in the preparation and helping out the hotel manager.

A Biltmore Christmas is set to premiere during the upcoming holiday season. The feature will be part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas, which Francisco González, senior VP of international distribution, calls “the most successful holiday franchise on television in the U.S.”

“We are developing new opportunities to bring our signature quality content, and the power of our brand, to every corner of the world,” says González.