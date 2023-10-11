Wednesday, October 11, 2023
MIPCOM Spotlight: FOX Entertainment Global

FOX Entertainment Global’s Krapopolis hails from Dan Harmon (Rick and Morty, Community).

Krapopolis “delivers a refreshing depiction of a dysfunctional family with memorable, irreverent and laugh-out-loud humor,” says Deena Stern, senior VP of marketing and communications. Set in mythical ancient Greece, the show takes viewers into a family comprised of humans, gods and monsters as their optimistic king tries to create the first democratic civilization.

Grimsburg, starring Mad Men’s Jon Hamm, follows a bizarre detective in a mysterious town filled with peculiar characters as he navigates awkward family relationships.

Snake Oil, a new game show hosted by David Spade, challenges contestants to determine which products are real and which are fake in a sea of wacky choices.

