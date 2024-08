ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix has lined up three new Danish titles, including a series, drama film and documentary, that are set to premiere in 2025.

Among the new programs is Profile Pictures’ six-episode series The Legend, which revolves around Tea, a new intelligence service agent who goes undercover to infiltrate a criminal environment that has continually eluded authorities. As Tea befriends the criminal leader’s girlfriend and witnesses the grim reality of her life, doubts emerge about where her loyalties lie.

The Legend stars Clara Dessau, Maria Cordsen, Afshin Firouzi, Nicolas Bro, Soheil Bavi and Arian Kashef. Its conceptualizing director is Samanou Acheche Sahlstrøm, and it is based on an idea from Adam August.

Also coming to Netflix next year is the film Mango, starring Josephine Park, Dar Salim and Josephine Højbjerg. It centers on an ambitious hotel manager who gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when her boss sends her to Malaga, Spain, to develop a grand new hotel in the middle of a mango farm. The mango farm belongs to a former lawyer who refuses to sell due to a tragic past he can’t let go of. Feelings start to bloom between the manager and farm owner.

Mango comes from Drive Studios, in co-production with Rocket Road Pictures and Nordisk Film Distribution. It is directed by Mehdi Avaz.

The documentary A Beautiful REAL Life (w.t.) will also be debuting in 2025. It tells the story of pop star and actor Christopher, who finds himself on the brink of becoming a worldwide artist. As this opportunity arises, however, so does his second child with model and influencer Cecilie Haugaard. Christopher sacrifice time with his young family in order to achieve his dream. As his reality starts mirroring that of his character in A Beautiful Life, he must decide if it’s all worth the cost. It is produced by Nexiko A/S.

“I’m so thrilled to announce these fantastic new Danish titles,” said Jenny Stjernströmer Björk, VP of content for the Nordics at Netflix. “It’s a wonderful mix of films, series and nonfiction that I hope will excite our members. Danish creatives are some of the best in the world, and we are proud to be able to partner with best-in-class production companies as well as incredible talent both in front of and behind the camera. I’m really excited about all the projects we have coming from the Danish slate the coming years.”