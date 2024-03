ADVERTISEMENT

Series Mania Institute has launched the Series Trainings Resources, Engagement and Media (STREAM) network, with ten international schools across Europe having already joined.

The program encourages students and alumni to apply for the training programs at the Series Mania Forum. STREAM aims to pursue and accelerate cooperation with these schools and introduce audiovisual professionals to training programs and programs developed by network members in the field of series. The network will be meeting at Series Mania.

Schools that have already joined include Series Mania Institute (France), ifs Köln (Germany), ECAM (Spain), La Fémis (France), Den Danske Filmskole (Denmark), Il Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia (Italy), Lodz Film School (Poland), DFFB/Serial Eyes (Germany), MIDPOINT Institute (Czech Republic) and Torino Film Lab (Italy).

Laurence Herszberg, managing director of Series Mania, said, “The Series Mania Institute is innovating and stepping up its development to meet the crucial training needs of an increasingly fast-moving sector. We want to consolidate European cooperation in the field of serial creation, and that’s what the launch of the STREAM network is all about. Europe has a role to play in creation, and training is the keystone of that role.”

The Institute is also continuing to roll out its range of training courses, including France 2030: Grande fabrique de l’image, a catalog of courses built around four key pillars; a partnership with Eurodoc for training in the production of documentary series; the Tremplin program for young people in the Hauts-de-France region; the continuation of residencies; and a new master’s degree with Sciences Po Lille.