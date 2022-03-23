HBO Max to Invest $1 Million in Series Mania Institute

ADVERTISEMENT

HBO Max has signed on as one of Series Mania Institute’s founding partners, with plans to invest $1 million over the next three years.

The Series Mania Institute, launched last year, is an initiative devoted entirely to training the professionals of tomorrow’s European TV series. The organization also benefits from the support of the Lille European Metropolis (MEL), the Hauts-de-France Region and the CNC, as well as partnerships with European schools such as La Fémis and Sciences Po Lille. Its European course Eureka Series is supported by the Creative Europe MEDIA program of the European Union.

Laurence Herszberg, general director of Series Mania, said: “Since its creation, our mission with the Series Mania Institute has been to be the incubator for creating new talent and developing an impressive European network, while reinforcing the training of these professionals in the field of series and audiovisual content, including scriptwriters, directors, producers, and broadcasters. Now, thanks to HBO Max and their generous funding, along with all of our partners, we are well positioned to devote the necessary training to these new talents who will create the European series of tomorrow. I could not be prouder than to be making this announcement today.”

Christina Sulebakk, general manager of HBO Max EMEA, said: “Europe is home to an incredible breadth and depth of talent and in partnership with the Series Mania Institute, we’re thrilled to provide the support and resources to nurture the next generation. At HBO Max, we recognize that programming is only as good as those who are empowered to make it, and through this initiative, we’re excited to play a meaningful role in helping creatives to do their best work.”

Lucia Recalde, head of unit audiovisual industry and media support programs for the European Commission, added: “Creative Europe MEDIA is proud to be a partner of the Series Mania ecosystem, first through Series Mania Forum, and now with Eureka Series, the European training program of Series Mania Institute. HBO Max supporting the Institute marks an important step in the integration of international SVOD platforms to the European industry, and a major creative opportunity for European series professionals.”