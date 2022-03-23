TAICCA & Series Mania Set Co-Pro Alliance

ADVERTISEMENT

Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) and Series Mania have signed an agreement that would offer a fast track for creators, producers, investors and distributors to ensure market access in Asia and Europe.

Under this partnership, Series Mania and TAICCA will co-organize co-production workshops for project teams to present at the annual Series Mania. Top European decision-makers will be invited to attend Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF), the flagship industry festival and market by TAICCA in November.

TAICCA Chairperson Hsiao-Ching Ting signed the agreement with Series Mania General Director Laurence Herszberg. Deputy Representative of Taiwan in France, Bernard Bang-Zyh Liu, also attended to witness the agreement.

TAICCA’s Ting will participate in a panel discussion on March 24 during Lille Dialogues. There are 56 up-and-coming projects from 24 production companies featured at the Taiwan Pavilion at Series Mania.

“Taiwan shares European values on freedom, democracy, inclusion and diversity,” said Ting, “as well as a similar funding ecosystem. It is a natural fit for European projects looking for co-production partners in Asia. With content development and international co-production incentives, TAICCA is committed to facilitating cooperation between Taiwan and Europe.”

“We are very proud to be making this announcement and collaborating with the team at TAICCA, where together we will build on the extensive ties in the audiovisual industries between Europe and Taiwan,” stated Herszberg. “Collaborations such as this also further expand Series Mania’s position as a global brand, and we look forward to the many co-production opportunities with Taiwan that are certain to achieve success around the world.”

“There is a long history of collaboration in creative industries between France and Taiwan,” said Liu. “With the rise of international streaming platforms, creators can bring great stories to the doorsteps of every household without borders. I’m excited to see Taiwan and Europe joining hands to create unique content that travels well all around the world.”