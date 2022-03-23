Tomorrow Studios Scores Deal with Julia Garner

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomorrow Studios has signed a first-look deal with Emmy Award-winning actress Julia Garner (Ozark, Inventing Anna), her producing partner Rowan Riley and their production company, Alma Margo.

“Above all else, Alma Margo is looking for bold and original content, so we thought it only natural to partner with a studio that also fits that description,” Garner and Riley said. “We are incredibly proud to be working with Tomorrow Studios, who exhibit every quality that we’re looking for in a partner: intelligence, drive, experience and passion.”

Tomorrow Studios CEO/Founder Marty Adelstein and President/Partner Becky Clements added, “As we continue to grow Tomorrow Studios, we’re thrilled to partner with Julia, Rowan and their team at Alma Margo to create compelling scripted series with a global reach. We share their enthusiasm for meaningful programming and love their focus on elevating emerging talent.”