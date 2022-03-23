World Screen Promotes Dana Mattison in Sales & Marketing Department

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana Mattison has been promoted at World Screen to sales and marketing director.

As sales and marketing director, Mattison will report directly to Ricardo Guise, president and publisher of World Screen. She will expand her current responsibilities in the sales, marketing, accounting and circulation departments.

Mattison joined World Screen in January 2015. Prior to this, she was an associate at UM Studios and interned at the Advertising Research Foundation after graduating from Vanderbilt University in 2013.

“Dana has been with us for over seven years, and she is an invaluable member of our team,” said Guise. “Since her arrival, the company’s assets have grown exponentially, and she has been able to handle her increasingly complex workload with dedication, competence and grace.”