Beyond Rights Bolsters Sales Team

Beyond Rights has promoted Sarah Bickley to head of sales and hired Joanna Rowley to serve as VP of sales for the U.K., Nordics and Italy.

Bickley initially joined the Beyond Rights team last November as senior VP of sales, responsible for both the Nordics region and for the digital exploitation of the company’s catalog. In her new role, she will work more closely with CEO David Smyth to drive overall program sales for the business and explore new strategies for maximizing revenue from Beyond’s catalog. She will step into her new position on April 1.

Previously, Bickley worked at Tin Roof Media, where she was responsible for the distribution operations of Blink Films and Outline Productions. Prior to that, she spent more than 15 years at Hat Trick International.

Rowley has acted as a part-time consultant for Beyond Rights for the past three months. Her most recent long-term role was as executive director at Fox Networks Group Content Distribution. Before that, she served as a regional sales director for National Geographic Television International.

Smyth said: “I am so pleased to be able to bolster the Beyond Rights sales team with these two important appointments. In a short period of time, Sarah has proven herself not only an excellent salesperson and strategist but also an incredibly popular member of the team. This promotion is well deserved and comes at an exciting time for our business. I look forward to working with her even more closely to drive a range of new opportunities over the coming months.

“I knew Joanna when we both worked for Fox and was always impressed by her reputation in the industry, deep understanding of the unscripted marketplace and her wonderful rapport with clients in key territories. As a consultant, she has had an excellent opportunity to get under the skin of the business at Beyond and will now be able to hit the ground running. She will be a terrific addition to the team.”

Bickley added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my past few months at Beyond Rights, so I am thrilled to now step up to the role of head of sales and work with David on maximizing returns for the business—and of course for our incredible producer partners. I, too, am delighted to formally welcome Joanna to Beyond and will be proud to lead the team into its first face-to-face MIPTV since 2019, where I hope to meet as many of our existing and potential buyer partners as possible.”