India’s Tata Play has clinched a deal to offer its customers access to Prime Video content.

Tata Play DTH subscribers can choose from an array of packages, starting from INR 199 per month, that include Prime Lite with Tata Play. Binge subscribers can receive Prime Lite with Tata Play along with 30-plus other apps at various price points.

Harit Nagpal, managing director and CEO of Tata Play, said, “On the one hand, Tata Play’s robust content distribution network will help in expanding Amazon Prime’s outreach to newer audience segments; on the other, [the] addition of Prime Lite Membership with Tata Play will make Binge a more compelling proposition.”

“At Prime Video, our mission is to super-serve our customers with the best of entertainment, and we are constantly looking at ways to strengthen our distribution to ensure wider availability of our much-loved movies and series,” said Gaurav Gandhi, VP for AsiaPac and MENA at Prime Video. “The collaboration with Tata Play provides its DTH and digital customers seamless access to Prime Video’s full selection of content, as well as Prime Lite benefits like unlimited free shopping and shipping of ‘same-day/next-day’ delivery, Prime exclusive deals and much more. We look forward to working with Tata Play to make premium entertainment even more accessible to customers in India.”