Buddy Marini is joining Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) to serve as general manager for Japan, effective June 3.

Based in Tokyo and reporting to James Gibbons, president for the Asia Pacific at WBD, Marini will oversee all operations in Japan except the theatrical and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo: The Making of Harry Potter businesses. His remit encompasses home entertainment, digital, TV licensing, consumer products, anime production, franchises and pay-TV networks.

Most recently, Marini founded the global mobile platform Mangamo for manga fans. Previously, he led the Japanese operations for gaming company Supercell and served as CEO for Hulu Japan.

“Buddy brings an impressive track record to WBD, with two decades of broad industry experience across several markets and verticals,” said Gibbons. “Japan is a key growth driver, with opportunities to scale further through franchise/IP development, distribution partnerships and content for both local and global platforms. Buddy’s expertise, proven leadership and commercial mindset will be key as we look to deliver these ambitions.”

Marini added: “I am honored to join WBD at such an exciting time in the industry. Japan holds a special place in the world of entertainment, and I look forward to working with the talented team at WBD to deliver world-class content and unforgettable experiences to audiences in Japan and around the globe.”

WBD has also upped Chieko Nishi to VP and head of networks for Japan, reporting to Marini.