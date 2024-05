ADVERTISEMENT

BINGE Korea, a connected TV app delivering Korean content, has launched on VIZIO in the U.S. with a suite of FAST channels.

The first venture from NEW ID, a unit of NEW (Next Entertainment World), BINGE Korea delivers K-pop, dramas, movies, variety, kids’ fare and lifestlye content from Korea. It is also available on Amazon Fire TV, Samsung, LG, Roku.

NEW ID CEO June Park commented: “I am pleased to announce the launch of Binge Korea on VIZIO, the leading smart TV platform in the United States. By bringing together the Korean content and FAST, we aim to expand our reach to the U.S. viewers and strive to create a new success story in the advertising business.”