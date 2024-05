ADVERTISEMENT

A Legally Blonde prequel series, Pop Culture Jeopardy!, the Nicolas Cage-led Noir and a second season of Mr. & Mrs. Smith are among the flurry of orders revealed by Prime Video at its inaugural upfront presentation.

A prequel to the hit movie Legally Blonde, the series Elle comes from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. Creator Laura Kittrell (High School, Insecure) is set as showrunner and executive producer, with Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky and Marc Platt also serving as executive producers. Elle follows Elle Woods in high school as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman from the first Legally Blonde film.

Pop Culture Jeopardy! comes from Sony Pictures Television (SPT) and marks the first time that the SPT game show division will expand the Jeopardy! franchise into streaming. Promising a brand-new twist on the classic quiz show’s “answer-and-question” format, the show combines the academic rigor of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture. Contestants, playing in teams of three, will need to be experts in categories from alternative rock to The Avengers, Broadway to MMA, Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event.

Also in the way of unscripted, Prime Video has ordered Buy It Now, hosted by JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), joining the holiday event Wish List Games, hosted by Nick Cannon (The Masked Singer, Wild ‘N Out). Buy It Now is a new series where both seasoned and budding entrepreneurs with innovative products try to win a place in the bespoke Buy It Now store featured on Amazon.com and within the Prime app. Wish List Games is a high-energy, half-hour game show where contestants play for the chance to win everything on their Amazon Wish List, totaling up to $25,000. In every episode, contestants are pulled from the audience to play a rotating series of fun and fantastical games. It all builds to the final round, where one contestant plays to win a prize for everyone in the audience.

Regarding scripted, MGM+ and Prime Video have ordered Noir, a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Cage (Pig, Dream Scenario) is set to star in the series. Noir tells the story of an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.

Meanwhile, Mr. & Mrs. Smith has been renewed for a second season. From co-creators and executive producers Donald Glover (Atlanta, Swarm) and Francesca Sloane (Atlanta, Fargo), the series is a reimagining of the 2005 film and stars Glover as John Smith and Maya Erskine (PEN15) as Jane Smith.

The Amazon original series Cross, which will premiere later this year, has already been picked up a second season. From Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television, Cross is a complex, twisted, pulse-pounding thriller created by Ben Watkins, based upon the characters from James Patterson’s best-selling Alex Cross book series.

The Emmy-winning hit drama series The Boys has been ordered for a fifth season. Its fourth season will debut on June 13, with three episodes, followed by a new episode each week, ending with the season finale on July 18.

Prime Video has also greenlit four new sports documentaries: a four-part documentary on NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt Sr., a four-part series chronicling the history of the Madden video game franchise, an anthology series about the most epic Game 7s throughout sports history and a true-crime documentary about ChiefsAholic, the notorious Kansas City Chiefs superfan and serial bank robber.