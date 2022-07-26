Channel 4 Acquires Ramy’s Second Season

ADVERTISEMENT

The second season of Ramy, an award-winning comedy-drama from A24 and Hulu, is set to launch on Channel 4 and All 4 in the U.K.

The series follows Ramy, the son of Egyptian immigrants Maysa Hassan and Farouk Hassan, who feels caught between the worldviews of his Muslim community and his millennial friends. Ramy is distributed internationally by Lionsgate Television.

Following a trip from Egypt, Ramy is back in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood. A sheikh from a local Sufi center becomes his spiritual mentor and the two enter into an Islamic oath—The Bay’ah—setting Ramy off on a new journey with its own obstacles.

Season two returns Ramy Youssef in the titular role. Hiam Abbass and Amr Waked play his parents, while Mahershala Ali is the sheikh. May Calamawy, Dena Hassan, Laith Nakli, Steve Way, Mohammed Amer, Michael Chernus and Dave Merheje also star in Ramy.