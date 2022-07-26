THEMA Unveils FAST Offering in Spain, U.S. & LatAm

ADVERTISEMENT

The Canal+ Group company THEMA América has rolled out FAST channels for audiences in Spain, the U.S. and Latin America.

The newly created offer of channels for the FAST digital market has been edited and distributed by THEMA and are already available on major OTT and CTV platforms.

Vive Kanal D Drama offers Turkish drama series, including a selection of hits from Kanal D Drama, to the FAST digital market. It is now available on The Roku Channel “Espacio Latino” free platform for the Spanish-speaking audience in the U.S. It is also available on Samsung TV Plus platforms in Spain and Mexico and on the Canela TV platform.

Vivaldi, curated by Mezzo and distributed by THEMA, offers a collection of live broadcasts, presenting classical music performances, orchestras, festivals and ballet companies around the world every month. Its FAST channel is now available on The Roku Channel, PLEX, LG and other CTV platforms.

ITV Deportes is a FAST channel in Spanish dedicated 24 hours a day to Mexico’s most popular sports. It has is available since last June on The Roku Channel and Canela TV platforms in the U.S.

Patrick Rivet, CEO of THEMA, said: “THEMA saw an opportunity in the FAST segment and decided to capitalize on it, launching several FAST channels, allowing millions of Spanish-speaking viewers in Spain, the U.S. and Latin America to add much more of the programming they want to see to their entertainment portfolio. Platforms around the world are actively seeking content for their audiences, and the pandemic has kept this momentum going, so this will be a great year for innovation in the FAST universe.”