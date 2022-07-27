Jeff Wachtel Launches TV Production Venture

ADVERTISEMENT

Former USA Network and Universal Content Productions (UCP) President Jeff Wachtel, alongside partners Sam Michaels and Yusik Choi, has launched the new TV production company Future Shack Entertainment.

Future Shack will focus on developing and co-financing shows for global audiences, taking advantage of a growing space in the market for non-affiliated production companies to service streamers and traditional linear networks.

Wachtel will serve as the CEO. Previously, Wachtel was president of USA Network and also founded and was president of NBCU’s cable studio, UCP. Most recently, he was president of NBCU’s international television studio, based in London.

Michaels, who led strategy, critical partnerships and negotiations for NBCUniversal’s cable portfolio, will be Future Shack’s chief operating officer.

Choi, former TMT (technology, media and telecom) managing director at Rothschild & Co. and investment banker at Credit Suisse, will be the chief financial officer.

The company is in advanced discussions with a leading asset management firm to secure a significant financing vehicle that will mirror this strategic approach. The fund will allow Future Shack to supply international broadcasters with the final piece of financing for their series, with the company realizing upside from U.S. and global sales.

Future Shack has received a strategic investment from Endeavor Content-backed Blink49 Studios, with the two companies entering into a long-term development and production arrangement primarily focused on Canadian projects. Blink49 Studios will handle production and distribution of all Future Shack’s projects in Canada.

Future Shack has also struck a first-look development deal with The Roku Channel, the exclusive home of Roku Originals. The partnership will focus on creating the type of “blue-sky” programming that Wachtel helped pioneer for USA Network.

The company has retained Frances Manfredi as senior advisor. Larry Sullivan has joined the company as president of creative, after a successful seven-year run as head of development at Conaco Entertainment. Pamela Parker, who ran business affairs for Sony Pictures Television global television studios and was most recently with Sony’s domestic studio, is the company’s head of business affairs.

Wachtel said, “This is the most disruptive and exciting time our business has seen in more than a generation. The opportunity is there for a company that has taste, drive and vision, as well as a deep respect for the specific challenges and possibilities of producing with international partners. We believe we can be a creative and commercial launchpad, enabling the best artists to find the best path to success.”

Michaels added, “We are creating a new, partner-friendly organization, not afraid to break precedent in order to enable creative freedom and deliver the most impactful stories for our business partners.”

Choi said, “We believe the rapid growth of FAST and AVOD networks will continue to create new demand for advertising-friendly content, and we are well positioned to deliver stories to meet that growing demand.”