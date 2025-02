ADVERTISEMENT

THEMA, a CANAL+ company, has inked a distribution deal with Roku to add multiple international series to The Roku Channel in the U.S., the U.K., Mexico and Canada.

The deal covers eight drama series from Korea and Turkey that will be available in the U.S. The selected Turkish titles Asya, Gumus, La Dama Rebelde, Mi Ultimo Deseo and Korean dramas Unlock My Boss, Battle for Happiness, Summer Strike and Evilive will be available in Latin America, Canada and the U.K.

Originals from Vietnam, such as Hellbound Village and Scarlett Hill, and from Myanmar, including Crying Forest and Toxic, are part of the lineup as well.

Dhawan Kharenge, produced by Indiacast, is included too. The show focuses on cricket and will be available in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.

“This collaboration between Roku and the CANAL+ Group not only expands access to world-class entertainment but also elevates the importance of multicultural storytelling—enabling viewers to experience fresh, authentic and diverse perspectives across various cultures and territories,” commented Patrick Rivet, CEO of THEMA. “This partnership highlights our shared commitment to delivering content that resonates with diverse audiences while embracing the future of global streaming.”