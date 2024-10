ADVERTISEMENT

Samsung TV Plus has unveiled a host of new channels and content across news, sports and entertainment that will premiere in Europe as part of its fall lineup.

For news, BFMTV is launching BFM2 for French Samsung TV Plus viewers to receive more live rolling coverage of important events. Spanish viewers will be able to access CNN en Español, a Spanish-language international news channel with the latest headlines and breaking news from Latin America and around the world.

In the realm of sports, DAZN is bringing Samsung TV Plus viewers the latest season of European soccer. The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League kicked off with DAZN’s exclusive UCL Show on DAZN FAST+, airing twice every Champions League week for German Samsung TV Plus viewers. They will also get access to top games from LaLiga, Ligue 1 and SerieA live.

Soccer fans in the U.K., the Nordics and the Netherlands will get access to UEFA Women’s Champions League live matches on the exclusive DAZN Women’s Football channel, known as DAZN Rise in Germany and Austria.

Also, viewers in the U.K., Spain and Sweden will be able to watch matches from the Men’s and Women’S DFB-Pokal, 3. Liga (Their Division), U-19 Youth Bundesliga and various national teams, live and free on DFB Play TV, the new FAST channel of the German Football Association. In the U.K., Samsung TV Plus viewers will get DFB Play TV exclusively.

For entertainment, Samsung has expanded its partnership with Nexo TV in Italy with the launch of four new film channels, featuring a selection of blockbusters that dominated the box office and captured large audiences on Italy’s major networks. These new channels are Comedy Time, offering a wide selection of comedy films for teens to romantic favorites for all; Western Time, dedicated to iconic westerns and curated by Leone Group; Crime Time, also curated by Leone Group, providing a selection of thrillers, murder mysteries and action-packed narratives; and Christmas Time, a pop-up channel filled with heartwarming holiday classics.

In France, Chronicles of the sun (Un Si Grand Soleil), a series following the daily lives of families and various characters living in Montpellier, will be available for the first time on FAST with Samsung TV Plus. The series is produced by France.tv studio (Epeios Production) and distributed by France tv distribution.

Samsung extended its relationship with ITV Studios to bring to German viewers Fluss Monster (River Monster), following the worldwide adventures of biologist, adventurer and extreme angler Jeremy Wade. In collaboration with ZDF Studios, Samsung TV Plus will also launch a new channel, ZDF zu Hause, featuring ZDF’s most successful home and garden shows. ARD Plus will bring Lindenstraße to FAST via its distribution partner High View.

Other hit drama series, including Poldark (U.K.), Harlots (U.K.), Bosch (U.K.) and more will be added to the fall lineup, available exclusively to Samsung households on Samsung TV Plus.

“At Samsung, we’re committed to not only expanding our platform with fresh, exciting content for our viewers, but also creating meaningful opportunities for our content partners,” said Jennifer Batty, director of content partnerships at Samsung TV Plus and The Art Store. “This autumn lineup reflects our continued investment in bringing the best news, sports and entertainment channels to audiences while helping our partners connect with new viewers in a rapidly evolving streaming landscape.”