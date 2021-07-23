HBO Max Renews That Damn Michael Che

ADVERTISEMENT

That Damn Michael Che, starring the Saturday Night Live comedian, has been renewed by HBO Max for a second season.

Season one of the Max original comedy series used sketches and vignettes to illustrate what it feels like to experience various everyday situations—from racial profiling and unemployment to falling in love and more—from Che’s perspective. That Damn Michael Che debuted in May of this year, with season one available to stream now on HBO Max.

That Damn Michael Che is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Broadway Video and Irony Point, with Che, Lorne Michaels and Erin Doyle serving as executive producers.

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said: “Michael’s comedic style is truly unique, and his ability to convey provocative subject matter through a comedic lens is the reason why season one of That Damn Michael Che was such a success. We look forward to working with him again on a second season.”