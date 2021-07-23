Disney+ Slates Billie Eilish Concert

ADVERTISEMENT

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, a Billie Eilish concert special, will premiere on Disney+ in September.

The special will see Eilish performing the tracks from her brand-new album, Happier than Ever, at the Hollywood Bowl. The special, which is being directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, will also include animated elements featuring iconic backdrops in Los Angeles, Eilish’s hometown. It premieres globally September 3.

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles features FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel and Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo, with orchestra arrangements by David Campbell. Interscope Films and Darkroom Productions are producing the special.

“Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor,” said Eilish. “To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it.”

“We are all huge admirers of Billie and Finneas here in our household,” added Rodriguez. “They are such impressive, world class talents that it’s a real honor to work with them on this film. The way the narrative story and animated pieces weave through her incredible concert performance, makes this a spectacular event that is truly unique.”

“Billie has captivated fans around the world with her soulful voice and raw, honest lyrics, and we are proud to bring this incredibly cinematic and unique concert experience to Disney+,” said Michael Paull, president of Disney+ and ESPN+.

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer at Disney Branded Television, added, “Billie’s musical evolution, coupled with her singular vision in crafting this special, establishes her as one of this generation’s premiere artists and storytellers. She delivers a concert experience like no other!”