Jesse Fawcett Unveils Fireworks Media Group

Television producer Jesse Fawcett has launched Fireworks Media Group, a North America-based production company that will develop and produce premium unscripted and scripted content.

“Launching Fireworks will allow me to focus entirely on my U.S. and Canada-based productions, which is where my heart is,” Fawcett said. “We’re hitting the ground running with an amazing slate of shows and an incredible production team. It’s an exciting time.”

Under the new banner, the company is producing the new original series Pamela Anderson’s Home Reno Project (working title) for HGTV Canada, with the Baywatch star returning to her Canadian roots to rebuild the family home of her dreams. Corus Studios will distribute the series internationally. Fireworks Media Group has also secured an exclusive first-look scripted development deal with social media star Kris Collins, who has amassed over 32 million followers and 1.4 billion likes.

Further, Fireworks Media Group is in production on sophomore seasons of the real estate unscripted series Selling the Big Easy for HGTV in the U.S. and Corus Studios’ Big Timber, which airs on HISTORY in Canada and Netflix in the U.S. and internationally. The series follows the high-stakes work of logger and sawmill owner Kevin Wenstob as he and his crew fight to keep the family sawmill—and their way of life—alive.

A co-founding partner of global content company Essential Media Group, Fawcett helmed North American operations until the company was sold to Kew Media in 2018. In 2020, Fawcett and Greg Quail re-acquired the assets of Essential from Kew and relaunched as EQ Media Group. Some of the other shows completed during Fawcett’s tenure at EQ Media Group include No Demo Reno, which recently launched on HGTV, Restored airing on discovery+, Ghost Loop for Travel Channel and Texas Flip N’ Move on DIY Network.