Series Mania Reveals Lille Dialogues Guests of Honor

Series Mania Forum has confirmed the guests of honor for the 2021 Lille Dialogues, which will take place on August 31.

“This year’s theme is ‘the audiovisual industry at the heart of European recovery,’” said Laurence Herszberg, founder and general director of Series Mania. “The Lille Dialogues is a space for discussion and propositions that aim to support the international TV industry. Our goal with the Lille Dialogues is to promote a Europe of culture that fosters pluralism, diversity and social cohesion.”

The day includes a program of conferences and keynotes, including The Audiovisual Sector: A Strategic Ambition for the Single Market? with Thierry Breton, European commissioner for internal market. There’s also Viaplay: The Strategy of a European Streaming Leader with Anders Jensen, president and CEO of Nordic Entertainment Group; Banijay: What is the Strategy of the Largest International Content Producer? with Stéphane Courbit, president of Banijay, and CEO Marco Bassetti; and Group TF1, A Private Broadcaster Supporting Creativity with Gilles Pélisson, chairman and CEO of TF1 Group in France.

Jan Koeppen, president for EMEA at The Walt Disney Company will deliver a keynote on Disney+.

How to Build National Champions in a Globalized Market? will feature Nicolas de Tavernost, chairman of the executive board and CEO of M6 Groupe in France; and Connecting European Audiences to Compelling Content with Priya Dogra, president of WarnerMedia EMEA and Asia (excluding China), and Christina Sulebakk, general manager of HBO Max for EMEA. What Future for TV? Linear Broadcasters Tackling the Transformation of the Industry will include Delphine Ernotte, president of the European Broadcasting Union and CEO at France Télévisions; Hanna Stjärne, CEO of SVT; and Jan Mojto, CEO of Beta Film. How to Make the Digital Transition an Opportunity for European Content? will include Bruno Patino, president of ARTE; Superna Kalle, president of international digital networks for Starz; and Olivier Jollet, senior VP and general manager of Pluto TV and ViacomCBS Networks International.

Closing the day will be remarks by French Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot and the European Ministers of Culture attending the event, including Bénédicte Linard, VP of the French-speaking Community and Minister for Childhood, Health, Culture, Media and Women’s Rights, Government Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles, Belgium.