WarnerMedia Names Turkish Content Acquisition Head

ADVERTISEMENT

Mia Edde has been tapped as executive director of Turkish content acquisitions at WarnerMedia, effective August 1.

Based in Dubai, Edde will lead the acquisition of Turkish content for HBO Max in EMEA and Latin America, reporting to Hannes Heyelmann, executive VP and head of programming for EMEA, and Tomas Yankelevich, executive VP and chief content officer for Latin America. Edde was most recently senior content manager at MBC.

In her role, Edde will work closely with Ragnhild Thorbech and Andres Mendoza, who head of acquisitions in EMEA and Latin America, respectively. She will also collaborate with Antony Root, executive VP and head of original production for EMEA, on the commissioning and production of Turkish content.

Priya Dogra, president of EMEA and Asia (excluding China) at WarnerMedia, noted, “With HBO Max’s global expansion well underway, we are continuing to prepare for launches across Europe later this year. Mia’s track record of identifying and acquiring high-quality Turkish local-language content will support our efforts to build a vibrant local programming slate for HBO Max.”

Edde added: “This is an exciting time to be joining WarnerMedia as HBO Max expands internationally. Turkish local-language content has immense popularity amongst international audiences, and I am looking forward to bringing the very best of this content to HBO Max.”