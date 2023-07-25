Fox Corporation Appoints New President of Distribution

ADVERTISEMENT

David Espinosa has been appointed president of distribution at Fox Corporation, succeeding Mike Biard, who is stepping away after more than 20 years.

Espinosa most recently served as executive VP of distribution strategy and business affairs. He will now oversee the company’s multiplatform content distribution for all its brands, including FOX Entertainment, FOX News, FOX Sports, Tubi and manage all aspects of distribution with the FOX-affiliated television stations in over 200 markets across the U.S. The role reports to John Nallen, COO of Fox Corporation.

Biard is exiting the role with FOX to accept a position outside of the company.

“We want to thank Mike for his meaningful contributions to FOX throughout his time with us and wish him continued success in his next chapter,” said Nallen. “David has been a valued member of the FOX team for seventeen years, and we are confident that his leadership and strategic insight will provide a seamless transition for the distribution team and our partners.”

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to lead such an impactful aspect of the FOX business,” said Espinosa. “The team and I look forward to continuing to work with our partners throughout the industry as we provide premium value through our defining news, sports and entertainment content as only FOX can.”