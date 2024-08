ADVERTISEMENT

The GMA Pinoy Bundle, delivering GMA Pinoy TV, GMA Life TV and GMA News TV, is now available through ABS-CBN’s iWantTFC platform in a raft of international markets.

The bundle, which also features select GMA shows on-demand, is being made available the U.S., Canada, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the U.K., Italy, Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan, among other territories.

The iWantTFC platform delivers a library of Filipino content, including streaming channels and a range of on-demand content.

In the U.S., the GMA Pinoy Bundle is priced at $23.98, while in Canada it is C$19.98. Elsewhere the service is priced at about $14.98.