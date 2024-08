ADVERTISEMENT

U-NEXT in Japan has sealed a deal to bring BBC News to its customers, effective immediately.

BBC News is the first and only international news channel on the Japanese streaming platform. BBC Studios and U-NEXT already have a longstanding partnership bringing documentaries, drama series and children’s programming to Japanese audiences.

Phil Hardman, senior VP and general manager at BBC Studios Asia, commented: “We’re delighted to expand our partnership with U-NEXT and bring the BBC News channel, including its groundbreaking documentaries, to our audiences in both English and Japanese. The BBC continues to report impartially and without fear or favor on global events and we know our journalism is greatly trusted in Japan. BBC Studios has ambitious plans in Japan, working closely with our valued partners, and this marks a significant step forward for our BBC News brand by adding it to our existing partnership with U-NEXT.”

Tenshin Tsutsumi, president and representative director of U-NEXT, added: “U-NEXT has been expanding entertainment content such as movies, dramas and animations, while also enhancing high-quality documentary and news content as a service to offer ‘what’s happening now’. We will also be delivering global, high-quality documentary programs that only the BBC can offer to our Japanese audience.”