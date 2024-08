ADVERTISEMENT

Creative Diversity Network (CDN) has appointed Amazon MGM Studios, BBC and ITV alum Miranda Wayland as its new chief executive, effective in September.

Wayland joins from Amazon MGM Studios, where she was head of international content strategy for DEIA (diversity, equality, inclusion and accessibility). She also previously served as head of workforce and creative diversity and inclusion at the BBC and as a social partnership executive at ITV.

Wayland will take up her new role in September to lead CDN’s activities, including overseeing Diamond annual reports and other deep dives into specific areas, as well as the implementation of a new, enhanced iteration of the diversity monitoring and reporting tool. She will also be responsible for delivering cross-industry initiatives working with producers, broadcasters and other TV and creative industry bodies to improve inclusivity and career opportunities for members of underrepresented groups.

“CDN received a lot of interest in this role, reflecting the importance the organization plays within the U.K. television landscape, and Miranda’s passion and energy made her the standout candidate in a very strong field,” said Paul Moore, chair of the CDN Board. “She has a wealth of experience and knowledge at a senior level at broadcasters and streaming platforms, building partnerships across the private, public and governmental sector to successfully remove barriers and create opportunities to improve representation in the TV industry. On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome her to the organization.”

Wayland commented, “This is a tremendous opportunity, and I’m excited by the prospect of taking on the leadership of CDN as CEO. CDN plays an important role in addressing the inequities within the creative industry whilst bringing the sector together to achieve long-term sustainable change. I have a deep respect for CDN’s vision and all the hard work that has taken place to drive real impact. I look forward to working with the team, the Board and industry partners to continue its success.”