BBC Studios has promoted Paula Teruko to senior director of content sales and co-productions for Latin America and U.S. Hispanic.

Teruko, who has been part of the BBC Studios sales team since 2013, will now spearhead all distribution of content to linear and digital platforms in Latin America and the U.S. Hispanic region. She will leverage her industry knowledge and relationships to lead new and existing acquisition and co-production partnerships with regional clients, drive new business strategies and implement licensing agreements.

Her recent successes include inking a deal with long-standing partner Globo Group to bring the BBC Studios Natural History Unit’s Mammals and the third installment in the Changing Planet series to Brazil. She also brokered the sale of seasons one through 13 of Doctor Who to +SBT, Brazilian broadcaster SBT’s newly launched AVOD service.

In her new role, Teruko will report to Sandra Murphy, VP of content sales and co-productions for Canada and Latin America.

Teruko has over 30 years of experience in content sales, communications and media planning. Before joining BBC Studios, she founded Culturalle, a production fundraising company that partnered with independent producers in Brazil to raise funds for cultural projects and co-productions. She also previously held positions at ESPN, TV Cultura and Folha de S.Paulo.

“Paula shares BBC Studios’ deep-rooted commitment to delivering world-class British content to new audiences around the world and possesses an unparalleled grasp of [the] Latin American market,” said Janet Brown, president of content distribution for North America and Latin America. “In her time at BBC Studios, she has forged highly valuable relationships with Brazil’s leading linear and digital streaming platforms. In her new role, we are confident she will build on those partnerships and establish new ones across Latin America as we continue to find new, innovate ways to bring in-demand British content to a growing and important market.”

Teruko commented, “I am delighted to take on this new role and look after content sales and co-productions for BBC Studios’ unmatched catalog in Latin America. From our outstanding children’s entertainment to strong women-led dramas to the Natural History Unit’s breathtaking factual content, I’m continually proud to represent BBC Studios. I eagerly look forward to building and nurturing strong relationships with our clients so that together, we can maximize content and co-production opportunities and deliver the best of British storytelling to audiences throughout the region.”