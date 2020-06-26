ITV & STUDIOCANAL Alum Katrina Neylon Joins We Got POP

ADVERTISEMENT

Katrina Neylon—who has held roles at 20th Century Fox, Disney, Shine, STUDIOCANAL, Fremantle and, most recently, ITV—has come on board We Got POP, billed as a “technology innovator” for the film and TV industry.

At POP, Neylon will help producers future-proof their operations so they can continue bringing world-class productions to the market. The company’s mission to drive for a smarter, fairer future for the entertainment industry by building technology to digitize production processes, connect the industry and open access to opportunities and insight.

Chloe Chesteron, POP commercial director, said, “It’s been a whirlwind period for POP as large chunks of the production community seek out our technology. We’re delighted to welcome Katrina and look forward to the fresh insight she will bring to our clients and team.”

Neylon added, “With POP now part of the Entertainment Partners global powerhouse, it’s an exciting time to join the team to help take POP on this next phase of expansion. Tech is going to revolutionize the industry and POP is leading this digital transformation, so joining was a natural next challenge for me.”