HBO Max Signs Marlon Wayans to Overall Deal

HBO Max has inked an overall deal with Marlon Wayans, with projects to include stand-up specials, unscripted and scripted comedy series.

On the stand-up front, the deal includes an all-new hour-long special from Wayans along with a multi-act special in which he will serve as host.

In addition, HBO Max will have a first-look deal at his scripted and unscripted projects. The first identified scripted project is a half-hour comedy, Book of Marlon, based on the trials of his real life, following the fictionalized version of Wayans as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and father with…being Marlon. The series is co-created by Rick Alvarez, who will also co-write the pilot with Wayans.

“Marlon is a ‘triple threat’ with an impressive resume that speaks to his acting talent and comedy prowess,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive VP of original comedy and animation for HBO Max. “We are thrilled to have his unique voice and comedic vision join our growing family of creators.”

Wayans commented: “I’m excited to be in business with HBO Max. Rick and I have had a lot of success in the streaming space and are excited to work with a company that is equally excited to work with us. We look forward to helping both brands grow rapidly and internationally. HBO Max is a great place to continue our mission of putting smiles on people’s faces.”