Beyoncé Visual Album Set for Disney+

Parkwood Entertainment and Disney+ are bringing the visual album Black Is King, written, directed and executive produced by Beyoncé, to global audiences next month.

Black Is King will premiere globally on Disney+ on July 31, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the release of Disney’s live-action The Lion King. This visual album reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. The film was in production for one year, with a diverse and inclusive cast and crew.

Based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift, and starring the album’s featured artists and some special guest appearances, Black Is King is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience.