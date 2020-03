Dan March, Dynamic Television’s founder and managing partner, talks to World Screen about the power of known brands in today’s competitive marketplace.

Comic-book fans rejoiced when news broke that Vagrant Queen was going from the page to the small screen. SYFY picked up the series, and Dynamic Television is taking it out to the worldwide market. This type of buzzy sci-fi series has become something of a sweet spot for Dynamic, which is also home to the horror-tinged Van Helsing and Creepshow.