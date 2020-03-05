MIPTV 2020 Canceled

ADVERTISEMENT

MIPTV 2020, which was scheduled to take place March 30 to April 2 in Cannes, has been canceled due to concerns related to the coronavirus (Covid-19).

MIPDoc and MIPFormats, programmed for March 28 to 29, have also been canceled. CANNESERIES, originally scheduled to run parallel to MIPTV, will now take place October 9 to 14, alongside MIPCOM.

Paul Zilk, Reed MIDEM’s chief executive, said: “In the current context, many of our clients have expressed concerns about traveling at this time. Rescheduling MIPTV in the coming months is not feasible so the most appropriate course of action is to cancel MIPTV for 2020.”

Zilk added: “The well-being of our clients, partners and staff is our priority. We are grateful to clients for their support and constructive input during this challenging period. We look forward to welcoming everyone to MIPCOM from October 12 to 15, and we are delighted that CANNESERIES will be at our side again at the event this year.”