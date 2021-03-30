FilmRise Unveils April AVOD Offering

ADVERTISEMENT

FilmRise has revealed its free streaming offerings for the month of April, including Bloodline Detectives, hosted by Nancy Grace.

Bloodline Detectives will be available to stream for free on Pluto TV, XUMO, Tubi and Crackle. The series sees Grace introduces viewers to cold cases solved with groundbreaking DNA profiling technology.

FilmRise will be airing a Comedy TV Binge Week (April 5 to 11) on the FilmRise Classic TV channel. It will feature the roommate comedy Peep Show, the original BBC version of Shameless, Plebs, Father Ted, My Favorite Martian and more.

Episodes of Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction hosted by Jonathan Frakes of Star Trek: The Next Generation will stream for free on the FilmRise Horror Channel. The Full Moon Marathon (April 24 to 26) on FilmRise Horror will include Ginger Snaps, Being Human, Howl and Howling III.

Additionally, FilmRise has rounded up such awards contenders as Richard Linklater’s Bernie, and Lee Daniels’ The Paperboy, starring Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron, among others for an Awards Season Favorites weekend (April 24 to 25) on FilmRise Free Movies.

The Modern Hero TV marathon (April 28), in celebration of National Superhero Day, is a Redbox exclusive on FilmRise Free Movies Channel. It will feature real-life heroes who are breaking glass ceilings, including Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, equality pioneer Gloria Allred, Poo-Pourri Founder and CEO Suzy Batiz, “The Wonder Woman of Twerk” Katherine Tisha Wilson and others.