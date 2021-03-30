Friday Night Lights’ Peter Berg Pacts with Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Peter Berg’s Film 44 has inked a first-look deal with Netflix to produce and direct live-action films and series.

Berg directed Spenser Confidential, starring Mark Wahlberg, which became one of the most popular Netflix films. He will executive produce and direct all episodes of the limited series Painkiller, a new scripted drama about the origins of the opioid crisis. Berg is also currently developing The Colonel’s Wife, which he will write, direct and produce.

Berg said: “For me, in this moment, Netflix is the perfect creative fit. I could not be more excited to get to work!”

Brian Wright, head of overall deals at Netflix, said: “Pete Berg has created iconic television. Authentic, visceral and kinetic, Berg’s style has elevated storytelling for years and we are proud to welcome him to Netflix.”

Tendo Nagenda, VP of Netflix Film, added: “Pete makes movies that captivate and thrill us. He can put a fresh spin on classic and beloved characters like he did with Spenser Confidential, as well as find and tell original stories that entertain the world. We’re thrilled to have him and Film 44 officially at Netflix.”