SPI/FilmBox & Monaco Telecom Ink Channel Distribution Pact

SPI International/FilmBox and Monaco Telecom have signed a channel distribution agreement to expand the offerings available to Sports Package subscribers in the country.

Per the new deal, residents of Monaco will now have access to SPI/FilmBox’ Gametoon HD, FightBox HD and Fast&FunBox HD channels via Monaco Telecom’s Sports Package. Gametoon HD features game reviews, esports tournaments and exclusive game walkthroughs and sessions from popular streamers; FightBox HD broadcasts combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage; and Fast&FunBox HD offers programming dedicated to adrenaline sports spanning various disciplines.

Georgina Twiss, managing director for Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, said: “SPI/FilmBox and Monaco Telecom have signed a new distribution agreement to enrich the Sports Package for all subscribers with three diverse, high energy entertainment channels. Definitely an achievement worth sharing.”

Martin Peronnet, CEO at Monaco Telecom, added: “We are proud to include SPI/FilmBox’s channels in our Sports TV package. Esports, MMA or high adrenaline disciplines are more and more popular, we are sure our audience will love these new channels.”