Thursday, June 4, 2020
Home / Top Stories / SPI/FilmBox & Monaco Telecom Ink Channel Distribution Pact

SPI/FilmBox & Monaco Telecom Ink Channel Distribution Pact

Chelsea Regan 13 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

SPI International/FilmBox and Monaco Telecom have signed a channel distribution agreement to expand the offerings available to Sports Package subscribers in the country.

Per the new deal, residents of Monaco will now have access to SPI/FilmBox’ Gametoon HD, FightBox HD and Fast&FunBox HD channels via Monaco Telecom’s Sports Package. Gametoon HD features game reviews, esports tournaments and exclusive game walkthroughs and sessions from popular streamers; FightBox HD broadcasts combat sports live events and multi-discipline mixed martial arts coverage; and Fast&FunBox HD offers programming dedicated to adrenaline sports spanning various disciplines.

Georgina Twiss, managing director for Western Europe and Africa at SPI International, said: “SPI/FilmBox and Monaco Telecom have signed a new distribution agreement to enrich the Sports Package for all subscribers with three diverse, high energy entertainment channels. Definitely an achievement worth sharing.”

Martin Peronnet, CEO at Monaco Telecom, added: “We are proud to include SPI/FilmBox’s channels in our Sports TV package. Esports, MMA or high adrenaline disciplines are more and more popular, we are sure our audience will love these new channels.”











Tags

About Chelsea Regan

Chelsea Regan is the associate editor of World Screen. She can be reached at [email protected]

ALSO READ

Reed MIDEM Gives Update on MIPCOM 2020 Planning

Reed MIDEM has issued an update about the planning for the 36th MIPCOM and 28th MIPJunior this October in Cannes, which the organizer said it is "actively working on delivering."

Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2020 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.