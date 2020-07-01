International Literary Properties in First-Look Deal With BBC Studios

ADVERTISEMENT

International Literary Properties (ILP) has landed a first-look deal with BBC Studios, allowing both BBC Studios Production and its portfolio of independent producers the opportunity to explore the IP owned and managed by ILP.

Helmed in the U.K. by CEO Hilary Strong (formerly CEO of the Agatha Christie estate), and Anthology Group Founder Bob Benton, with the New York-headquartered business led by literary veteran Scott Hoffman as global CEO and media entrepreneur Ted Green as executive chairman, ILP acquires the rights in literary estates from authors and their heirs who seek financial certainty from an experienced and engaged buyer with decades of experience in literary, TV, film and theater management and development.

Hilary Strong, CEO for ILP UK, said, “This first-look deal with BBC Studios provides ILP with the perfect global creative partner to promote Britain’s heritage in literature and rediscover these classic works through modern adaptations for a global audience. BBC Studios and its partner scripted production companies provide us with a very exciting opportunity to not only fast-track these works into production but to make them with the high-end production values they deserve. Our creative team headed up by Emma Bell and Andy Brunskill will be producing creative bibles for each estate providing producers with a detailed catalog highlighting the opportunities they hold for screen adaptation. We look forward to developing the production partnerships this deal promotes.”

Mark Linsey, chief creative officer for BBC Studios, added, “BBC Studios exists to champion the very best of British creativity, telling stories that resonate with audiences around the world. Literary classics are timeless, and in the right creative hands can be adapted to feel contemporary and of the moment. We look actively for partnerships and collaborations which showcase British talent at its finest, and we’re excited about the creative opportunities that this deal provides, both for BBC Studios Production and our portfolio of Independent producers.”

“By putting together our world-class estates with the global media power of the BBC and its affiliated production companies, we’re advancing our promise to honor these extraordinary literary legacies and their creators while bringing timeless characters and stories to a new generation of viewers and readers,” said ILP Global CEO Hoffman.