Dori Media to Spotlight Production & Co-Production at MIP CANCUN

ADVERTISEMENT

In a keynote session moderated by TV Latina’s Elizabeth Bowen-Tombari at MIP CANCUN, Nadav Palti, CEO and president of Dori Media Group, and Joshua Mintz, chief content officer of Dori Media International, will discuss premium drama production and co-production, as well as the relaunch of comedies that have been nominated for the International Emmy Awards.

Scheduled for Thursday, November 16, at 9 a.m. in the Cancun Theater, the discussion will cover the synergies between their various offices and their contributions, highlighting international hits such as Lalola, Losing Alice and In Treatment. They will also talk about new productions like Amia and Indal, as well as the new version of Lalola for TelevisaUnivision’s ViX service.

The keynote will be followed by a Meet with the Speakers session.