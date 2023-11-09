Malaysia’s sooka & NJOI Expand FAST Lineup

ADVERTISEMENT

Astro has added five new FAST channels to its sooka streaming app and NJOI prepaid freemium satellite TV service.

Filem Mantap, Drama Hebat, Drama Hotpot, Lawak Sentral and Travel & Taste join a lineup of ten FAST channels available for sooka customers. The new Astro FAST channels deliver in-house content and international fare. They are accessible via the NJOI Box, mobile devices and smart TVs.

Filem Mantap offers a curated collection of movies. Drama Hebat offers local dramas, while Drama Hotpot serves as a hub for content from China. Lawak Sentral showcases stand-up and comedy series. Travel & Taste features travel content.

sooka offers 15 FAST channels for free, with an expanded lineup of premium entertainment and sports content available for RM12.90 ($2.75) a month. Existing NJOI customers who would like to access more channels can get the Family Pack with 43 services for RM29.90 ($6.37).