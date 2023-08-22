Astro Introduces Kid-Friendly Profiles

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaysia’s Astro has introduced the ability to create kid-friendly profiles that ensure young viewers are served age-appropriate content and is offering all subscribers two complimentary channels for one month.

When using the special kids’ profiles, children have access to ten dedicated channels and over 16,000 on-demand assets. Through its channel offering, Astro’s slate includes international hits Kamp Koral, We Baby Bears, Kung Fu Panda and Bluey, as well as local shows such as Super Wira, Hikayat and Makania.

Upcoming family-friendly programs include The Chosen One, Super Nabil, Kidaverse Roblox Rumble Malaysia, Didi & Friends Kembara Muzikal, ScienceXplosion and Mythbusters Jr.

“Media continues to play a vital role in today’s digital age, contributing greatly to national development,” said YB Fahmi Fadzil, Malaysia’s Minister of Communications and Digital. “As a media broadcaster, Astro continues to help shape narratives and instill values of unity among our youth, featuring sports and entertainment talents. I am pleased to see that Astro is committed to keep young children safe from inappropriate content with its newly launched kids-friendly profile. Our youths and young children are the country’s future leaders and must be instilled with the right values and protected from harmful content.”

“As Home of Kids, Astro is committed to engage Malaysian kids with original local titles to enjoy, featuring popular local talents and relevant stories,” added Euan Smith, group CEO of Astro. “Our refreshed kids’ content also encourages young ones to ignite their imagination and aspire to dream big with an exciting mix of educational and fun local and international hits. As a responsible broadcaster, we are cognizant that we must provide a safer entertainment experience with the kids-friendly feature. The kids-friendly profile provides a safe and enjoyable space for children to discover and indulge in their favorite programs while giving parents peace of mind. It is available on the Astro Ultra and Ulti Box, Astro GO and the Multiroom Smart TV app and ensures that any user of the kids-friendly profile can only access shows that are suitable for children. This includes exclusive on-demand content, linear channels, program recordings and search results.”

In addition, in celebration of Hari Kebangsaan, Hari Malaysia and the upcoming school holidays, Astro is giving customers two complimentary channels: #DemiNegaraku and Ultraman.

Available from August 20 until September 17, #DemiNegaraku features uplifting Malaysian stories and entertainment spanning documentaries, movies, kids’ content and content inspired by the nation’s sporting heroes in netball, sepak takraw, archery, sprint race, breaking and track cycling. Titles include Dendam Hantu Latah 2: Roh YB Lama, Family Feud Merdeka Special (in English, Bahasa Melayu and Tamil), The Guardian and Kembara Chef Wan Laluan Sutera.

The Ultraman channel, available from August 20 to September 30, offers series and films based on the eponymous superhero such as Ultraman Blazar, Ultraman Decker, Ultraman Decker Finale: Journey to Beyond and Ultra Galaxy Fight: The Destined Crossroad. The channel is also available to sooka and NJOI’s Kids Pack subscribers.

“August focuses on nationalism, and Astro, being a homegrown brand, calls all Malaysians to celebrate the nation’s sporting heroes and next generation of leaders,” Smith said. “As the Home of Sports, we are inspired by the #DemiNegaraku spirit of our young athletes and urge Malaysians to catch stories of our athletes—Lego Sam (SEA Games 2023 gold medalist for breaking), Pavitrah (sooka Netball Super League 2022 best young player), Mohd Rizzua Haizad (Malaysian hurdler) and Syaqiera Mashayikh (Malaysian archer, 2020 Summer Olympics qualifier)—flying the Malaysia’s flag high in the sporting arena.”