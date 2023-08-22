The Channel Store to Roll Out LaLiga FAST Channel

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Mansha Daswani


The Channel Store is rolling out a new FAST channel from LaLiga in Spain, securing carriage for the service on Tivify, Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels and Xiaomi TV+, among others.

LALIGA+ delivers a range of sports coverage, including broadcasts of Copa Libertadores, the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the Asian AFC Champions League and matches from Brazilian Barsileirao, Peru’s Liga 1 and the Austrian Bundesliga. Beyond soccer, the service also showcases coverage of Spain’s ASOBAL handball league, basketball from LEB Oro, Sail GP and more.

The Channel Store, a division of TVUp Streaming Media, offers streaming solutions, content protection, FAST channel creation and distribution, AVOD services and monetization to content owners. It has rolled out FAST channels in Europe, Latin America and the U.S. Its collaboration with LaLiga is expected to continue with new projects and channels.











