Golden Boy Promotions has teamed with the El Rey Rebel FAST channel to start a new Friday Night Fights series, expanding Fuse Media’s sports portfolio.

Friday Night Fights, which will air some of the most memorable fights in recent history, is set to launch on the El Rey Rebel channel on May 3. The channel’s slate will kick off with a run of the May 3, 2003, match between Oscar De La Hoya and Luis Ramón “Yori Boy” Campas.

El Rey Rebel is available via The Roku Channel, Freevee, Canela, TCL, Fuse.tv and Fuse+.

“The early part of the 21st century was a golden era of boxing across a number of weight divisions, and fans can now go back in time to rewatch some of the best fighters of that time,” said De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “Casual and boxing hardcores alike always tuned in when three guys named Pacquiao, Mayweather and De La Hoya were fighting, and now they’ll have an opportunity to see all three in their prime on Friday Night Fights.”

Miguel Roggero, chairman and CEO of Fuse Media, added: “We couldn’t be more excited that ten-time world champion Oscar De La Hoya and his Golden Boy Promotions are bringing some of the most epic fights in modern boxing history to El Rey Rebel. With these thrilling matches, Friday Night Fights will be a cornerstone franchise for El Rey Rebel, unleashing the types of raw emotion and adrenaline that the channel’s growing number of viewers are craving.”