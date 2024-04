The U.K.-based Narrative Entertainment has expanded its offering in Ireland with key FAST launches.

For the first time, Narrative has launched four FAST channels in Ireland via LG Channels, following the success of their FAST partnership in the U.K. The movie and entertainment channels GREAT! Movies and GREAT! Romance are now available to Irish audiences, along with the kids’ channels POP and Tiny POP.

Having added GREAT! Movies and GREAT! TV to their Irish ad sales portfolio via Sky Media last year, GREAT! Romance is the third channel from the GREAT! Network available to advertisers on the platform. The growth in Ireland builds on Narrative’s long-term partnership with Sky’s advertising sales arm.

Fateha Begum, Narrative Entertainment’s commercial director, said: “2024 is proving to be an exciting time for us at Narrative, as we continue to expand our channel brands and build on our successes from 2023. We are dedicated to continuing to invest in new ways for audiences to access and enjoy our portfolio of channels and wide content selection. We’re excited to extend our partnerships with Sky and LG into Ireland, as we provide advertisers greater choice in audience reach as viewing habits change.”

Malcolm Murray, sales director for Sky Media Ireland, commented: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Narrative by adding GREAT! Romance to our portfolio of TV channels. We have seen strong revenue growth in the TV advertising market in 2024, so the addition of GREAT! Romance is good news for advertisers as we expand the reach of our TV portfolio.”