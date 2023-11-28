Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Home / Top Stories / Narrative Entertainment Rolls Out VOD Service on New Platforms

Narrative Entertainment Rolls Out VOD Service on New Platforms

Alexa Alfano 3 hours ago Top Stories


ADVERTISEMENT

The GREAT! Player, a VOD service from Narrative Entertainment, has launched on the Freeview Play and YouView TV platforms.

The GREAT! Player, featuring content from GREAT! Movies, GREAT! Action, GREAT! Christmas, GREAT! Romance and GREAT! TV, launched in May 2023 across the GREAT! linear channels. A full version of the player is now accessible via boxes and connected TVs on Freeview Play and YouView.

Steve Hornsey, Narrative Entertainment’s VP of movies and entertainment, said: “Narrative Entertainment is committed to launching new ways for our growing audience to access and enjoy the GREAT! Network, and we’re excited to expand the reach of the GREAT! Player with valued partners Freeview and YouView. This comes after a trend-busting year which saw the GREAT! Network’s SOCI up +23% year-on-year compared to -2% for the market. Our targeted and curated approach to free brands and content is proving enticing and engaging for audiences, and the GREAT! Player will enhance this appeal.”











Tags

About Alexa Alfano

Alexa Alfano is associate editor at World Screen. She can be reached at aalfano@worldscreen.com.

ALSO READ

Lightning International Expands Senior Team

Lightning International has expanded its team with the appointments of Eric Tan as director of content sales for Asia, David Newton as director of business strategy and Desmond Chung as head of marketing and communications.






Designed by HattanMedia.com
© Copyright 2023 WSN Inc. All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website can be used, reprinted, copied, or stored in any medium without the publisher's authorization.