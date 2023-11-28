Narrative Entertainment Rolls Out VOD Service on New Platforms

ADVERTISEMENT

The GREAT! Player, a VOD service from Narrative Entertainment, has launched on the Freeview Play and YouView TV platforms.

The GREAT! Player, featuring content from GREAT! Movies, GREAT! Action, GREAT! Christmas, GREAT! Romance and GREAT! TV, launched in May 2023 across the GREAT! linear channels. A full version of the player is now accessible via boxes and connected TVs on Freeview Play and YouView.

Steve Hornsey, Narrative Entertainment’s VP of movies and entertainment, said: “Narrative Entertainment is committed to launching new ways for our growing audience to access and enjoy the GREAT! Network, and we’re excited to expand the reach of the GREAT! Player with valued partners Freeview and YouView. This comes after a trend-busting year which saw the GREAT! Network’s SOCI up +23% year-on-year compared to -2% for the market. Our targeted and curated approach to free brands and content is proving enticing and engaging for audiences, and the GREAT! Player will enhance this appeal.”