ADVERTISEMENT

Atresmedia Internacional has made its FAST debut with three new channels for the U.S. Hispanic market.

Zona Investigación, Cine y Series and Única will constitute the novel content offering. For the initial phase, the company has chosen to launch the channels on FUBO and the global media streaming platform Plex.

The new FAST offering joins the four linear channels, Antena 3, Atreseries, Atrescine and ¡HOLA! TV, as well as the online platform atresplayer, which are operated by Atresmedia Internacional.

Mar Martínez-Raposo, director at Atresmedia Internacional, said, “We want to bring our content closer to the emerging audiences in the market, highlighting our extensive experience as well as the production strength and vast library of Atresmedia, which succeeds worldwide.”