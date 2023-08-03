Muslim-Focused Content Streaming in Malaysia on Astro

ADVERTISEMENT

Astro has teamed with Qalbox by Muslim Pro to exclusively stream Muslim-centric content in Malaysia.

Qalbox will be available on all Astro Ultra and Ulti Boxes as an add-on, offering a wide array of programming for the Muslim community. Astro customers who own either of those boxes will enjoy a two-month complimentary subscription, along with a Muslim Pro subscription, from July 27 to September 26.

The Qalbox lineup features originals such as I Am Muslim, Food From the Heart and Tadaruz Al-Quran. For younger viewers, Qalbox offers Islam for Kids and Recite and Learn: The Word of Allah. Other programming available includes Omar, The Sultan and Khan and Little Mosque on the Prairie.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Astro, Malaysia’s leading entertainment provider, to expand Qalbox’s reach and impact within the Malaysian audience,” said Fara Abdullah, co-CEO of Muslim Pro. “Through this partnership, our vision of establishing ourselves as a global Muslim content and entertainment hub and providing a platform for Muslim creatives and filmmakers becomes more concrete. With our diverse content offerings, we are confident that Qalbox will deeply resonate with the Malaysian audience, delivering an unparalleled entertainment experience.”

Shafiq Abdul Jabbar, Astro’s group chief financial officer, added, “We are excited to announce Muslim Pro’s Qalbox on our platform, further enriching our suite of the best global streaming apps. Our Muslim viewers can enjoy Muslim-centric content with the addition of over 1,000 hours of Qalbox’s SVOD content available for streaming on our Ultra and Ulti Boxes. We now have compelling content from 12 streaming apps, including our own Astro GO app, which is complimentary to all customers. We are delighted to have this venture with Muslim Pro, the world’s most popular Muslim lifestyle app, and believe this will further complement Astro’s robust content offering, from Astro Signatures and Astro Originals, to the best in live sport and news, to children’s animation and now the rich diversity of Muslim cultures globally, all within a simple touch of a button.”