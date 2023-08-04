Brian Grazer & Ron Howard’s Impact, Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Crew Align

ADVERTISEMENT

Impact, the professional network for the entertainment industry founded by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, is working with Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Crew, a personnel database dedicated to underrepresented candidates, to create the largest hiring resource for the entertainment industry.

ARRAY Crew is a platform designed to connect below-the-line professionals—with a special focus on the amplification of women, people of color and those from underrepresented backgrounds—with producers, studio executives and department heads.

Impact is an online professional network for the global film and TV industry with tools that help productions hire crew faster, wrap earlier and be more inclusive.

As one service, Impact and ARRAY Crew will continue their joint mission to make hiring, collaboration and communication in the film and TV industries more efficient and inclusive to empower the people who bring stories to life.

Impact and ARRAY Crew’s combined active user base of 40,000 verified industry professionals will have free access to a network of 1.2 million people in the industry, along with extensive career-building resources, networking opportunities, production tools and more.

Grazer, Howard and Impact CEO Tyler Mitchell said, “Ava has been leading the way when it comes to increasing diversity and inclusion behind the camera. Joining forces with Ava and the larger ARRAY team enables us to continue to advance how talented people in the entertainment community get hired and find the resources and opportunities necessary to succeed.”

“Crew members are the heart of our industry, and serving them through ARRAY has been an honor that we are thrilled to continue with Ron, Brian and the Impact team,” said DuVernay and ARRAY President Tilane Jones. “Our shared vision of an inclusive industry in which professionals of all kinds can thrive and shine is key to this collaboration. We are pleased to join forces with our friends at Impact to take ARRAY Crew’s mission global.”